Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,235.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,003.06.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

