Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.01. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $147.37 and a one year high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

