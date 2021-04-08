Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.75 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $189.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

