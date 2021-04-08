Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQU. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $13,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $5,742,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $5,131,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.