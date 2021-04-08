Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,500,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

