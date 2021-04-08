Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post $189.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.60 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $185.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $781.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.