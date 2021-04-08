Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,259,000 after buying an additional 133,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,134,000 after buying an additional 816,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

