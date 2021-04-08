Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 929,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $28,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after purchasing an additional 133,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

