HeartBout Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. HeartBout has a market cap of $311,509.06 and $128.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030419 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.