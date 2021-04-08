Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post sales of $211.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.76 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $881.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $856.73 million to $922.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $970.91 million, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

