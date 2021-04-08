HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.57 ($84.20).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €77.54 ($91.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.50 and a 200 day moving average of €62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 12-month high of €78.96 ($92.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

