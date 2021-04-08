Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.20

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 26166015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

