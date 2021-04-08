HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.63 ($93.68).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €67.72 ($79.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €25.22 ($29.67) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.93.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

