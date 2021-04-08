Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.54

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 36256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

