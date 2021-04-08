Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

