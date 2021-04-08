Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HFRO opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

