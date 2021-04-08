Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.

