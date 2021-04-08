Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,732 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 722% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 put options.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

