Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of HINOY opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.73. Hino Motors has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

