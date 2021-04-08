HM Payson & Co. Acquires 161 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $352.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.15 and its 200 day moving average is $311.87. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.41 and a 1 year high of $379.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

