HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $124.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

