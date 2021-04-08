HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $333.97 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

