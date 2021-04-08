HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average is $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,374 shares of company stock worth $131,871,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.