HM Payson & Co. Invests $371,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 169,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 340,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

