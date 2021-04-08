HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.