HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Down 4%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,334,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

