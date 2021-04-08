Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

