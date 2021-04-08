Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading Down 0.4%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

