Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. The firm’s strategic collaborations with companies like General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand the business and bolster prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding Honda's liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. While the Japanese auto biggie has raised its projections for fiscal 2021 operating profit, it has lowered its near-term sales target amid global chip shortfall. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may limit its near-term cash flows. Frequent recalls and rising debt levels of the firm also play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 4,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

