Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

