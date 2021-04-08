Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

HMN stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

