Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

