Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $756.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 756.80 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 750.66 ($9.81), with a volume of 96587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.40 ($9.74).

A number of research firms have commented on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 677.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

