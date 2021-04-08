Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 98.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $100.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.