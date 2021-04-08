Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLOW opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

