Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

