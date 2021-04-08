Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,591,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

