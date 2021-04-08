Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.34.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.