H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $265.76

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.76 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 300.90 ($3.93), with a volume of 32,264 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 7.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

