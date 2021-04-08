Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $3,466,000.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

