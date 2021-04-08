Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLACU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000.

FLACU opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

