Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

