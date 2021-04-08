Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Midwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Midwest stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The firm had revenue of ($0.83) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

