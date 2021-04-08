Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 748.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,256 shares of company stock worth $20,131,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.