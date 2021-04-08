Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 52,000 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

