Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $1.98 Million Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.94 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

