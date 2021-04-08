i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of i3 Verticals worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

