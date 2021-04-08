IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IAA by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of IAA by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

NYSE:IAA opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

