IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

