Ian Johnson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) insider Ian Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

CIR stock opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.39) on Thursday. Circassia Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.83 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £124.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.26.

Circassia Group Company Profile

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

